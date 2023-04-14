Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of flights on Thursday and Friday due to volcanic ash drifting over from the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

The flights were canceled as a safety precaution; volcanic ash, which is sharp and abrasive, can damage the exterior of planes and cause engines to flame out and shut down.

By the end of Thursday, 51 Alaska Airlines flights within, out of, and into Alaska had been canceled due to the ash cloud.

At about 6 a.m. local time Friday, 11 more flights had been axed, according to KTUU-TV, an Anchorage, Alaska, NBC affiliate.

The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano began Tuesday, and produced the largest fallout of ash from the mountain in nearly 60 years.

While several Russian settlements were caked in the volcanic dust, no ashfall is projected in Alaska, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

