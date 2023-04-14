The conservative advocacy organization Consumers’ Research has launched a text notification system dubbed “Woke Alerts” to inform users when they believe a major company is engaging in liberal political activism.

The service is the latest strategy by the group, which brands itself as the leading anti-woke crusader, to combat what they call “woke capitalism” by shining a spotlight on corporations believed to be bending to a liberal agenda.

Consumers’ Research Executive Director Will Hild told The Washington Times the goal of “Woke Alerts” is not necessarily to tell Americans which companies to boycott, but rather to “arm consumers with the best information so that they can make decisions that are in line with their values.”

“We want to make sure we’re educating people when we see a company take a turn like we saw with Bud Light,” Mr. Hild said. “We can give them a way that they can know and avoid that company and stop giving them their money.”

The group is putting six figures behind the service. Last year, it launched a seven-figure culture war battle against the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, over its support of climate-conscious investing known as ESG. Consumers’ Research has also targeted corporations such as Coca-Cola, Nike, American Airlines and Disney in recent anti-woke advocacy campaigns.

What qualifies for Woke Alerts will be subjective and is not defined by any set standard of criteria. Mr. Hild said Americans who subscribe for the free service will see a company be put on blast in their text messages if it appears to be pandering to liberal culture war issues.

He cited Bud Light’s recent ad campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as an example of what would trigger a notification.

“If we see a company that is instead of focusing on serving their consumers is cozying up to woke activists or woke politicians, then that will trigger a Woke Alert,” Mr. Hild.

