Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is convinced that he has figured out a way to stop China from invading Taiwan: give the Taiwanese people guns.

Mr. Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur, outlined a governing vision at the National Rifle Association’s gathering Friday in Indianapolis that included shutting down the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Education, and ending race-based affirmative action.

“You want China not to invade Taiwan? Here is something we can do: The NRA can open its branch next time in Taiwan,” Mr. Ramaswamy said. “And you want to stop [Chinese President] Xi Jinping from invading Taiwan, put a gun in every Taiwanese household, have them defend themselves, let’s see what Xi Jinping does then. That is what it means to be an actual American.”

Mr. Ramaswamy is considered a longshot contender in the Republican presidential race. His comment received a warm welcome from the crowd.

