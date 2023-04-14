Vice President Kamala Harris tore into the National Rifle Association’s annual convention as she decried the gun lobby as a threat to freedom in communities overcome by violence.

Ms. Harris lamented the overwhelming impact that the spate of mass shootings and rise of gun violence is having on the Black community, in her keynote address at the progressive civil rights group National Action Network’s annual convention on Friday.

“We speak here while the NRA is holding its convention in Indiana,” she said. “They have called it a ‘freedom-filled weekend.’ Freedom for who, exactly?”

“Gun violence is now the number one cause of death of children in our nation,” she said. “And while all this violence impacts all communities in devastating ways, we know it does not do so equally. Black people are only 13% of America’s population but more than 60% of homicide victims from gun violence.”

The vice president urged those in attendance to declare: “Enough is enough.”

The NRA’s annual gathering kicked off on Friday in Indianapolis. Several Republican heavyweights, including former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, are expected to speak during the convention.

Other potential and declared contenders for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, including Nikky Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are expected to speak.

This year’s gathering comes amid heavy pressure from Democrats who have urged Congress to pass gun restrictions in response to a series of mass shootings in cities across the U.S.

Ms. Harris listed gun violence among a variety of threats that she says have put the very foundation of America’s democracy at risk. She accused Republican lawmakers of pushing to roll back voting rights and silence state lawmakers who fought for the rights of minority communities.

“That was what Nashville was all about, an attempt to silence the voices of the people,” Ms. Harris said referring to the Republican-led Tennessee state House voting to expel two lawmakers for leading a protest on gun laws in the chamber.

“The voice of the people was too much for these extremists to handle,” Ms. Harris said. “It was too much. They couldn’t bear it.”

She said: “At this moment, the founding principles are under attack.”

“I believe always, and especially today, the strength of our nation depends on us each to fulfill our duty,” she said. “Our duty to stand and protect democracy.”

