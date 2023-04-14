The brain of Louisville mass shooter Connor Sturgeon will be tested to see if he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a condition linked to having suffered head trauma.

On Monday, Sturgeon opened fire at his workplace, Old National Bank, killing four victims while livestreaming the shooting before being shot and killed himself by police responding to the attack. A fifth victim died in the hospital that night.

Sturgeon’s family has announced his brain will now be tested to see if it deteriorated due to CTE.

“Connor is being tested for CTE. Probably will take a while to get results,” the shooter’s father, Todd Sturgeon, texted to CNN.

CTE has been linked to those who suffer head trauma multiple times, especially people who play football.

Sturgeon was a football player and suffered multiple concussions, enough to induce him to wear a helmet even while playing basketball.

