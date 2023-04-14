A bill to bar TikTok in Montana cleared a key hurdle and is on track to reach Gov. Greg Gianforte after a final vote Friday in a test case for efforts to outlaw the app nationwide.

The bill cleared the Senate 60 votes to 39 Thursday and is set for a roll call in the state House.

Policymakers in both parties have targeted TikTok over national security and privacy concerns related to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Montana, like other states and the federal government, has banned TikTok from government devices, but the new measure goes much further.

It prohibits people from downloading the app in the state and says, “TikTok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana.”

Montana would be the first state to enact a sweeping ban. If enacted, app stores and TikTok face fines of $10,000 for each infraction and $10,000 for each day the violation continues, according to KTVH, a Helena NBC affiliate.

TikTok says the bans are unfounded and don’t advance U.S. interests. Its CEO failed to assuage congressional lawmakers in both parties at a recent Capitol Hill hearing, though a handful of lawmakers say the anti-TikTok fervor is an overreaction tied to general concerns about China.

As some lawmakers push for a national ban, the Biden administration is eyeing a more limited approach that could involve Chinese owners selling their stakes in the app.

The app is exceedingly popular, especially with young people who like to post silly skits, dances and other content in short videos.

