Adobe has settled with the Justice Department for $3 million, resolving claims that the software company made kickback payments in order to secure sales of their software to the General Services Administration.

The settlement is not an admission of guilt or liability on the part of Adobe, nor a concession by the federal government about the reliability of its claims.

Adobe, under its Solution Partner program, worked with companies that also had connections with the government from January 2011 to December 2020.

These third parties then influenced the government to buy Adobe software for eight General Services Administration contracts, and received a percentage of the purchase price for the software.

Such payments constitute illegal kickbacks under the False Claims Act, the Justice Department contends.

As part of the settlement, three whistleblowers and former Adobe managers, Alan Dowless, Barbara Evans, and Carrie Whalen, will receive $555,000.

The Justice Department did not specify whether that money will be split between the three, or whether each will receive $555,000.

“When a company, vendor, or business owner tips the scales to their advantage, it undermines the system. When government dollars are involved, it means taxpayers ultimately bear the burden. Whistleblowers – like those in this case – are to be commended for trying to return the playing field to level,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said.

