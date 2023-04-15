Protestors interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s address at a GOP fundraising event in New Hampshire late Friday.

Two women stormed the stage at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual Almost Tuck Dinner and attempted to unravel a sign as they chanted “Jews against DeSantis!” before they were quickly escorted from the stage.

Mr. DeSantis dismissed the interruption with coolheaded banter amid the brief commotion.

“You gotta have a little spice in the speech right?” Mr. DeSantis said. “Why would you want to pay for the ticket to get in just to do that? I don’t know, but different strokes for different folks.”

The Republican governor is viewed as a prospective candidate for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, though has yet to officially announce his campaign for the White House.

He has recently ramped up out-of-state travel to speak at engagements similar to Friday’s event in New Hampshire.

Mr. DeSantis would likely be Donald Trump’s strongest competitor for the Republican ticket, though the governor consistently trails the former president in polling.

