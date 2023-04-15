A man was struck and killed by a Metrorail train Saturday morning at the Blue Line Pentagon City station.

The fatal collision occurred at around 10:30 a.m., Metro Transit Police said. Cameras at the station recorded the man clambering onto the tracks and walking into a rail tunnel of his own volition.

Law enforcement did not provide the man’s age, identity, or possible motivations.

Due to the incident, rail traffic between the National Airport and Pentagon stops on the Blue Line was shut down. While Metrorail announced that traffic between the two stations had been restored at 11:53 a.m., it was shut down again at 12:10 p.m.

Instead, single-tracking was established between the National Airport and Pentagon City stations, with shuttle buses running from Pentagon City to the Pentagon station.

As of 3 p.m., train service between the National Airport and Pentagon stations was still shut down.

