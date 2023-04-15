A Salvadoran national was convicted of illegally re-entering the U.S. and living in North Chesterfield, Virginia, having previously been deported following felony drug convictions.

Victor Manuel Romero-Diaz, 40, was first deported from the U.S. on Dec. 12, 2011, following a 2009 conviction for possessing cocaine and a 2011 conviction for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, both in Virginia circuit courts.

In October 2022, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fugitive Operations in Richmond were tipped off by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office that Romero-Diaz had returned to America.

After being indicted on Dec. 6, 2022, Romero-Diaz was arrested by ICE agents on Dec. 22, 2022.

On Feb. 17, 2023, Romero-Diaz filed to dismiss the illegal re-entry indictment, arguing that deportation documents provided to him in 2011, including the intent to issue a removal order and an official warning, were not translated from English into Spanish.

Romero-Diaz also argued that the Immigration and Nationality Act was racist and discriminatory.

The motion to dismiss was denied on April 4, allowing the trial to proceed. Romero-Diaz faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

