Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Sunday that fellow Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein “made the right decision” by temporarily relinquishing her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee to another Democrat during her prolonged leave of medical absence.

Democrats on the panel have been without the votes to advance President Biden’s judicial nominees since Ms. Feinstein’s absence began in February after the 89-year-old was diagnosed with shingles.

“I think she made the right decision to step off the Judiciary Committee,” Ms. Klobuchar said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I serve on that committee, and we cannot advance judges or legislation with a missing person because of the close vote.”

Questions about Ms. Feinstein’s cognitive health have mounted in Washington for years. She is not seeking reelection in 2024 for the California U.S. Senate seat she’s held for more than 30 years but has made clear she has no intention of resigning before her term ends.

Two House Democrats — Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota — have publicly called for her resignation.

If Ms. Feinstein does not come back in the coming months, Ms. Klobuchar suggested it would only then be appropriate to discuss resignation.

“When you look at the history, people have returned to the Senate when they’re sick. She says she has shingles,” Ms. Klobuchar said. “Months down the road here, I think you get to that moment of that decision point. But right now, she says she’s going to return.”

