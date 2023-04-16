Seven people, including one child, were killed in a shooting Saturday when armed men stormed a Mexican resort, according to authorities.

Officials said another person was seriously injured during the attack at La Palma resort in Cortazar, a city located in central Mexico’s state of Guanajuato.

The assailants took security cameras and destroyed a resort shop before fleeing, according to Reuters. Among the dead are three men, three women and a 7-year-old child.

Survivors posted videos of the incident showing vacationers running around the resort grounds as a number of the victims’ bodies were seen in a shaded area.

No motive for the attack was given by authorities, but The Associated Press reported that Guanajuato has been the site of gang wars between the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel and smaller criminal groups backed by the Sinaloa cartel.

Bystanders have been killed in attacks throughout Guanajuato, including a November shootout at a bar that left nine dead and a pool hall shooting in September where 10 people were killed.

Guanajuato has the highest number of homicides of any of Mexico’s 32 states. According to government figures, more than 2,100 murders were registered in the state between January and August last year.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

