Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday blasted those who have defended Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who is accused of leaking a trove of classified information about the Pentagon and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Mr. Graham said comments like those by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson justifying the security breach fail to recognize the severity of the situation.

“There are military members serving today from Georgia and other places who are less safe because of what this airman did,” the South Carolina Republican said on ABC’s “This Week.” “There is no justification for this. And for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terrible, irresponsible and puts America in serious danger.”

Ms. Greene tweeted last week that because Mr. Teixeira, 21, “is white, male, christian, and anti-war,” it “makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.”

“Ask yourself who is the real enemy?” she tweeted. “A young low level national guardsmen [sic]? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-Nato nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Mr. Carlson said Thursday during his show that “telling the truth is the only real sin” and that the media is “celebrating the capture of the kid who told Americans what’s actually happening in Ukraine.”

