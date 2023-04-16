Sen. Bill Cassidy on Sunday described fears by Democrats that a court ruling against the abortion pill mifepristone could uproot the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of other drugs as vastly exaggerated.

“I think that’s totally alarmist,” the Louisiana Republican and former physician said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I also think that the FDA should not be above the law.”

Two federal judges handed down conflicting orders earlier this month on whether the over-the-counter abortion drug should be protected or restricted due to its fast-tracked FDA approval more than two decades ago that potentially violated the law.

A federal appeals court last week partially blocked a ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas that suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. Judge Kacsmaryk ruled that the court “does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly” but that the “FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions.”

At the request of the Justice Department, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. on Friday put on hold Judge Kacsmaryk’s decision, preserving access to the drug as the case plays out.

The ruling against mifepristone has prompted fears among Democratic lawmakers and pro-choice advocates that the abortion drug could be outlawed in states seeking to restrict access to abortions.

The majority of Americans (67%) said in a CBS News poll released Sunday that mifepristone should remain available in states where abortion is legal, compared to 33% who said it should not be.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.