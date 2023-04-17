Musicians are destroying Bud Light containers like they used to destroy their guitars.

At a weekend concert in Alabama, country singer Brantley Gilbert smashed a can of the beer increasingly identified with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

According to videos posted on social media from his show at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont, a fan chucked a Bud Light can onto the stage.

Mr. Gilbert threw the can on the stage and yelled “F— that!” as it exploded on the floor.

Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud light was Awesome🙌🏼👏👏👏😂❤️.#GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/HYDfApZXmx — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) April 16, 2023

In response, a fan threw onto the stage a second can that clearly was a different brand, though the video footage isn’t clear enough to specify.

Mr. Gilbert, who gave up alcohol more than a decade ago, vigorously nodded his head in response and then gave the second can to his drummer.

“You ain’t got a hair on your ass if you don’t shotgun that [s.o.b],” Mr. Gilbert yelled.

The drummer then proceeded to do exactly that with the not-Bud Light beer, to the cheers of the audience.

Bud Light sent Mulvaney a custom beer can with the TikTok stars face on it earlier this month and parent company Anheuser-Busch has since lost $6 billion in stock-market value and become the target of boycotts and demonstrative attacks.

In one such stunt, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting a stack of Bud Light cases.

