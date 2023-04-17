Musicians are destroying Bud Light containers like they used to destroy their guitars.
At a weekend concert in Alabama, country singer Brantley Gilbert smashed a can of the beer increasingly identified with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
According to videos posted on social media from his show at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont, a fan chucked a Bud Light can onto the stage.
Mr. Gilbert threw the can on the stage and yelled “F— that!” as it exploded on the floor.
In response, a fan threw onto the stage a second can that clearly was a different brand, though the video footage isn’t clear enough to specify.
Mr. Gilbert, who gave up alcohol more than a decade ago, vigorously nodded his head in response and then gave the second can to his drummer.
“You ain’t got a hair on your ass if you don’t shotgun that [s.o.b],” Mr. Gilbert yelled.
The drummer then proceeded to do exactly that with the not-Bud Light beer, to the cheers of the audience.
Bud Light sent Mulvaney a custom beer can with the TikTok stars face on it earlier this month and parent company Anheuser-Busch has since lost $6 billion in stock-market value and become the target of boycotts and demonstrative attacks.
In one such stunt, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting a stack of Bud Light cases.