Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer will introduce a resolution this week that would repudiate former President Trump’s call to defund the FBI and Justice Department.

Republicans say it’s a reversal from 2020 when the New York Democrat led efforts to oppose a GOP resolution denouncing the defund the police movement supported by some liberal Democrats.

That resolution, sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, resolved that the Senate “opposes efforts to defund the police” that followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck after arresting him.

Mr. Cotton’s resolution was aimed at opposing activists and some Democratic lawmakers who demanded police funding be slashed or reallocated to social services after Floyd’s death, which sparked weeks of protests and deadly riots.

When Mr. Cotton tried to bring up the resolution, Mr. Schumer called it “rhetoric, not action,” and blocked it.

Three years later, Mr. Schumer will hold a vote on a similar resolution, which he drafted after Mr. Trump earlier this month called on the GOP to cut funding for the Justice Department and FBI, “until they can come to their senses.”

Mr. Trump made the demand after he was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly making hush money payments.

Mr. Trump is also under federal investigation for keeping classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home and for his actions following the 2020 presidential election that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Mr. Schumer on Monday called Mr. Trump’s call to defund the FBI, “truly unhinged.” He said all Republicans “should unequivocally condemn” his request.

“I hope everyone in the chamber does the right thing,” Mr. Schumer said.

