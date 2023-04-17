Rep. George Santos is running for reelection, brushing aside concerns over him fabricating parts of his biography and resume, and putting him on a crash course with local GOP leaders who want to see him gone.

Mr. Santos, 34, is plowing ahead despite generating a slew of unwanted headlines for Republicans since winning the seat in New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

“It’s a beautiful day here in Washington, DC. It’s a great day to be an American. It’s a great day to be a Republican, and it’s a great day to announce reelection,” Mr. Santos told The New York Post Monday.

The Post reported Mr. Santos proceeded to cut an official video announcement.

Mr. Santos has served as a major distraction for Republicans, and members of both parties have called on him to step down from office.

Mr. Santos lied to voters and ran on a resume that included lies about attending Baruch College and playing volleyball there and has been challenged on claims he made about having Jewish heritage.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said earlier this year that Mr. Santos “needs help” and said he is “not a normal person.”

The House Ethics Committee is investigating whether Mr. Santos engaged in unlawful activity in his 2022 congressional race and sexual misconduct with an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.

Mr. Santos has said he “learned his lesson” after revelations that he made up much of his life story. He also has said his claims have “largely always been aboveboard.”

“I’m just gonna go the extra step now to double-check, cross-reference everything,” he told OANN this year.

Mr. Santos could face some fundraising hurdles. CBS News reported Monday that he has had to reimburse more donors for the money they previously sent his campaign than he has raised over the first quarter of 2023.

Mr. Santos raised $5,333 over the first three months of the year and reimbursed $8,353 over that same period.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.