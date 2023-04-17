Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said Monday she is endorsing former President Donald Trump for the presidential nomination as lawmakers rush to pick sides in the 2024 race.

Ms. Blackburn, a Republican, contrasted inflation and the “socialist totalitarian agenda” under President Biden with rosier days under Mr. Trump before the pandemic hit.

“Under President Trump, our economy was booming, unemployment was down, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control. Our border was secure, our adversaries feared us, and our military was strong,” she said. “On day one, President Trump will get to work lowering costs for hardworking working families, get our economy back on track, keep inflation under control, secure the border, and put violent criminals behind bars. He did it once, and he will do it again.”

There is a long road to the 2024 primary contests but a number of Senate Republicans have lined up behind Mr. Trump, including Ted Budd of North Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Eric Schmitt of Missouri and South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham.

The endorsements put momentum behind Mr. Trump, who enjoys wide polling leads among the GOP primary electorate despite his legal troubles and lingering questions about his actions following the 2020 election.

In the House, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York lined up behind Mr. Trump early. Others, including Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, have endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who would be Mr. Trump’s top rival if he hops into the race.

Rep. Ralph Norman, South Carolina Republican, endorsed the former governor of his state, Nikki Haley, in her bid for the presidential nomination.

