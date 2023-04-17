D.C. police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy over the weekend and charged them with multiple counts of armed robbery, burglary and theft.

The 14-year-old is accused of committing armed robbery with a gun on two occasions in the 1200 block of 11th Street NW.

Police said the first case took place shortly before 11:15 p.m. on March 25. The teen was part of a group in a robbery in which a handgun was flashed and a store employee was assaulted. The group took property and fled the scene.

The second case occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the 14-year-old was part of a group of suspects who entered a business and brandished a gun before fleeing with property. The teen was arrested Friday.

The 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after police said he was responsible for multiple incidents of theft and one burglary.

He was accused of committing burglary in the 1200 block of 11th Street NW on Feb. 20 at about 11:15 p.m. That day, police said the boy was part of a group of suspects who entered a business, took property and fled.

The 12-year-old was also charged with carrying out theft on four occasions in February and March.

The alleged thefts of businesses all took place in Northwest — one at Dupont Circle and two on Connecticut Avenue.

In one of the thefts on Ninth Street NW, the 12-year-old is accused of helping break a lock on an electric scooter in order to steal the vehicle.

He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle for driving a car in Northwest and Northeast on six occasions.