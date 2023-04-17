The White House on Monday threatened to veto a House Republican bill that would bar transgender women and girls nationwide from competing in female sports.

In a statement, the White House Office of Management and Budget said the measure is a “one-size-fits-all requirement that forces coaches to remove kids from their teams.”

“A national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary and hurts families and students at greater risk,” the statement said. “Discrimination has no place in our nation’s schools or on our playing fields.”

The White House said Republicans should be focused on school shootings, raising teachers’ pay and addressing student mental health issues instead of “policies that discriminate against children.”

House Bill 734, also known as the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, would modify Title IX by requiring schools to recognize athletes based solely on a person’s gender at birth. The bill is expected to come up for a House vote this week.

Rep. Greg Steube, Florida Republican, introduced the measure in February and it has 68 cosponsors, all Republicans.

The veto threat comes a week after the Biden administration rolled out new rules to Title IX, which protects against sex discrimination in education, to prevent schools and colleges from banning transgender athletes.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.