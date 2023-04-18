The Biden administration wants to sell Turkey aviation software upgrades for its current fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft in a deal valued at $259 million. The White House this week notified Congress of its intent to close the deal.

The deal would help bring Turkey’s F-16s up to NATO standards and improve its ability to operate alongside allies, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“The proposed sale will improve Turkey’s capability to meet current and future threats and assist in defending its homeland and U.S. personnel there,” the DSCA said in a statement. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

If the deal goes through, it will be the first major military sale to Turkey that Congress has approved in years.

Turkey’s request to buy billions of dollars worth of F-16s remains in limbo amid continuing opposition in Congress over a number of Turkish policies, including most recently Ankara’s balking at support for Sweden’s admittance into NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Sweden of harboring opponents of his regime. Lawmakers in Washington said they would hold up the sale until he changes his position.

If approved, the sale will include hardware and software upgrades and support, equipment, training, spare parts, and technical and logistical support services. Fort Worth, Tex.-based Lockheed Martin will be the principal contractor, officials said.

“There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” DSCA officials said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.