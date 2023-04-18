President Biden spoke late Monday to Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old who was shot in Missouri after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house.

The pair talked over the phone, and Mr. Biden wished the teen a swift recovery, according to the White House.

Ralph, who is Black, was shot twice late Thursday when he tried to pick up his siblings in Kansas City. He went to the wrong address and was shot by an 84-year-old White man who told police he thought the person at the door was trying to break in.

The shooter, Andrew Lester, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Yarl family, said Mr. Biden spoke to Ralph and his family before the charges were filed.

“Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted,” Mr. Crump said.

Ralph was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering at home.

The shooting sparked headlines across the nation and outrage among the public and elected officials.

“Doug and I are praying for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life,” Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted Monday. “Let’s be clear: No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell. Every child deserves to be safe. That’s the America we are fighting for.”

