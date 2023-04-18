Former President Donald Trump returned to Instagram on Tuesday in a pair of posts promoting digital trading cards, including one with an image that makes him resemble a comic-book superhero.

Mr. Trump published two images hawking the cards on both Facebook and Instagram, in some of his first posts on the platforms since they restored his access.

One post included a caption directing people to go to collecttrumpcards.com, which says it is selling the digital trading cards featuring Mr. Trump’s image for $99.

Mr. Trump said he could have set the price of his digital trading cards even higher and believed it would have sold well anyway, but he decided against doing so.

“I hope everyone notices, & I’m sure the Fake News won’t, that I’m leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE (It’s called the MARKET!), & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it,” Mr. Trump said in the posts.

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta restored Mr. Trump’s access to their platforms in February, lifting restrictions barring him from their platforms following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump previously published a post on Facebook in March saying, “I’M BACK!”

While banished by prominent tech platforms, Mr. Trump developed his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Mr. Trump’s Truth Social account displayed the same messages about his digital trading cards as the captions appearing on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday.

The website selling Mr. Trump’s trading cards includes a disclaimer that the digital items are intended to be collectibles only and not investment vehicles.

“These are just like baseball cards, but you collect them digitally, on your computer or phone,” the collecttrumpcards.com website reads. “All you need is an email address and a credit card or crypto to start collecting 1, 10, 20 or 100.”

• This article was based in part on wire-service reports.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.