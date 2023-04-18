Former President Trump has a plan to fix the homeless problem, saying he will work with states to outlaw urban camping and give street people the choice between going to rehab in tent cities or face jail time.

Mr. Trump said his chief priority is to clean up the streets for “law-abiding citizens who make our society function,” while vowing to do more to help homeless veterans.

“We want to take care of them, but they have to be off our streets,” Mr. Trump said in a video message released Tuesday. “There is nothing compassionate about letting these individuals live in filth and squalor rather than getting them the help they need. We need professionals to help them.”

Mr. Trump said he plans to relocate the homeless to tent cities where they can get the help they need from health care workers to get them back on their feet or into mental institutions.

He also said he plans to put a greater focus on veterans living on the street.

“For those who are just temporarily down on their luck, we will work to help them quickly reintegrate into a normal life,” he said. “For those who have addictions, substance abuse and common mental health problems, we will get them into treatment.”

He added, “And for those who are severely mentally ill and deeply disturbed, we will bring them back to mental institutions, where they belong, with the goal of reintegrating them back into society once they are well enough to manage.”

