Tech billionaire Elon Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he wants to make his own artificial intelligence chatbot to compete with ChatGPT, which he said he’d call “TruthGPT.”

In an interview that aired Monday, the Twitter CEO told Mr. Carlson that he thinks ChatGPT has a severe liberal bias and that the chatbot is “being trained to be politically correct.”

ChatGPT has been inundated with criticism from conservatives who see the tool as “woke.” Numerous conservatives have posted bots refusing to give one side of certain ideologically disputed matters, such as climate change and gender-identity issues.

One viral example included the bot refusing to say a racial slur to save the world from nuclear devastation.

Mr. Musk said he wants his AI to be focused on “understanding the nature of the universe,” which he believes will make it safer.

“I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” he said.

The proposed TruthGPT may already be on the way.

According to a Nevada business filing, Mr. Musk incorporated a separate business called X.AI Corp. in early March.

Mr. Musk’s relationship with artificial intelligence is complicated.

Although he was an early investor in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, he has recently been critical of entrepreneurs who push AI technology and believe that it could seriously damage the human race. He was also a part of the group of industry experts who called for a six-month pause on AI development.

He left OpenAI in 2018 over differences in opinion and to focus on engineering issues at Tesla and has since been at the forefront of integrating AI technologies into Tesla’s self-driving vehicles.

The company’s self-driving program is the subject of an investigation by federal regulators after numerous reports of crashes supposedly caused by the technology.

Mr. Musk has been accused by former employees of rushing the program in an effort to get ahead of his competition.

