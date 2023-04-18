Fast-food colossus McDonald’s is rolling out changes to its signature burgers in order to stay fresh, including making cheese meltier and buns softer.

Other planned tweaks include adding more Big Mac sauce to the eponymous burger and putting white onions on patties while they are still on the grill in order to caramelize them.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” McDonald’s USA Senior Director of Culinary Innovation Chad Schafer said in a company release.

The tweaked items have already hit some international McDonald’s locations, mainly in Australia, Canada and Belgium.

Major cities in America’s Western states have also received the new menu, including in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. McDonald’s plans to have the upgrades installed at all U.S. restaurants by 2024.

As to when customers can be sure their burgers have been boosted? McDonald’s has brought back its marketing character the Hamburglar to sell the changes via TV commercials.

“When you spot his notorious cape and striped outfit in your city, you’ll know that’s when you can head to your local McDonald’s to get your hands on our best-ever burgers. After all, if everyone’s favorite burger thief is on the hunt for them — we know they’re worth it. Robble. Robble,” McDonald’s wrote, concluding with the Hamburglar’s catchphrase.

McDonald’s is emphasizing its core menu items in lieu of introducing new products, because fries, the Big Mac and McFlurry sell more, to the tune of being billion-dollar brands for the company.

