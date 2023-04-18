A New York man was charged with murder Monday after authorities said he shot and killed a woman who was in a car that mistakenly pulled into his driveway over the weekend.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy announced the charges against 65-year-old Kevin Monahan, who is accused of killing Kaylin Gillis, 20, shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said Ms. Gillis was the passenger in a car that pulled into the driveway at Mr. Monahan’s residence in the rural town of Hebron, thinking it was their friend’s home. That’s when Mr. Monahan walked onto his porch and fired at least two shots at the vehicle, one of which struck Ms. Gillis.

“There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle. There was no reason for Monahan to feel threatened,” Sheriff Murphy said at a Monday news conference.

Ms. Gillis was one of four people inside the car when Mr. Monahan is accused of firing at her. Sheriff Murphy said her friends then drove 5 miles to Salem in order to get cell service and call 911.

Medical responders tried to revive Ms. Gillis, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Monahan was uncooperative for several hours with responding police officers as he refused to leave his home and talk with authorities. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Warren County Jail.

