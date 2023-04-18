Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has returned to Capitol Hill after weeks of treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The Democrat arrived Monday at the U.S. Capitol wearing shorts and his trademark Carhartt sweatshirt and told reporters it was “great to be back,” according to clips of his arrival posted online.

Mr. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke last year but won a hard-fought race against Republican Mehmet Oz, sought treatment for depression in February. He was released from Walter Reed at the end of March, and his staff said the senator would return the week of April 17.

“I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help,” Mr. Fetterman said on March 31.

His return is a boost for Democrats, who are clinging to a narrow majority but struggled due to senators’ absences. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, is in California battling shingles.

Mr. Fetterman received an outpouring of support from lawmakers and others for dealing with his health issues in the public eye and raising awareness.

“I think John Fetterman saved lives by being a prominent person who stepped up and said he had a problem with mental health issues and he would seek treatment in a very visible and public way,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, told CNN.

