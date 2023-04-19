Two Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee say the Biden family profited from a human trafficking scheme that included a prostitution ring in the U.S. and countries such as Russia and Ukraine.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Nancy Mace of South Carolina said they have viewed bank documents at the Treasury Department that contain “jaw-dropping” evidence about an extensive web of Biden family foreign business deals, some of which showed evidence of human trafficking and prostitution rings.

The two lawmakers sit on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which is investigating the Biden family’s foreign business deals to determine if President Biden participated or had knowledge of them. The Republican-led panel is combing through Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports or SARs that have been generated by banks for transactions made by Biden family members and their business associates.

Ms. Greene, in a video posted to her Twitter account, said the House Oversight Committee had just finished reviewing over 2,000 pages of financial records related to the business dealings of the Biden family.

“I just saw evidence of human trafficking,” Ms. Greene said. “This involved prostitutes, not only from here in the United States but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine.”

The foreign business deals, Ms. Greene said, involved President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and “many more family members extending past Hunter Biden and his immediate family.”

The Suspicious Activity Reports are not public records and The Washington Times could not independently verify the information.

The chairman of the panel, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said this week the committee’s recent review of the Suspicious Activity Reports determined nine members of President Biden’s family “may have benefited” from business deals orchestrated by President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his brother, James Biden, and several business associates.

Mr. Comer and Senate Republican investigators have disclosed bank records that show Hunter Biden, James Biden and President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, received payments in 2017 and 2018 through Hunter Biden from a now-defunct Chinese Communist Party-backed energy firm. Six additional family members who may have benefited from the deals were identified this week, Mr. Comer said.

“The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family,” Mr. Comer said. “The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens’ tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat.”

Democratic lawmakers who serve on the committee did not accompany Republicans to the Treasury Department to review the Suspicious Activity Reports. A spokesman for the Democrats on the panel said that the Republicans are smearing the president and his family by continuing to mischaracterize the banking records.

“After years of pursuing political dirt against the Biden family, today’s statement by Chairman Comer once again proves that he has failed to uncover evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden,” he said in a statement to The Times. “More troublingly, Committee Republicans continue to mischaracterize Suspicious Activity Reports as evidence of misconduct or criminality, instead of calling them what they are: unsubstantiated tips that rarely result in any follow-up by law enforcement.”

The Times reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back.

President Biden has denied being involved or knowing anything about the business dealings of his son, brother and their associates. But the records suggest he played a central role in the family’s business deals, whether or not he knew about them.

Ms. Greene, in her Twitter video, said records she reviewed showed “an enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden, involving not only multiple family members more than we thought there were, but other people as well as just a complete conglomerate of LLC shell companies where money was passing through foreign countries — China, Ukraine, but many more countries than just those.”

Ms. Mace made a similar allegation on Monday after reviewing 100 suspicious activity reports.

“I have to tell you, there are more Bidens involved than we knew previously,” Ms. Mace said on Twitter. “And every time you look under a stone, there’s so much more you have to investigate because it’s wild the number of family members involved.”

Ms. Mace said the money involved in the Biden family business transactions “is astronomical.” She also said the records show “the source of the funding, where the money’s going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc.”

“It’s insanity to me that it’s not been investigated in the way that it should be,” Ms. Mace said.

Mr. Comer gained access to the Suspicious Activity Reports after months of wrangling with the Treasury Department, which refused his request until the GOP took control of the House in January.

GOP lawmakers are reviewing the documents as part of an effort to determine whether the web of profitable foreign business deals procured by the Bidens and their business associates has compromised President Biden and U.S. national security.

They requested additional records from Hunter Biden, James Biden and a group of business associates. So far, only their business associate Eric Schwerin is cooperating.

Bank records and other evidence revealed so far show the Biden family and their associates made deals with foreign nationals from China, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries. The transactions date back to President Biden’s term as vice president.

Republicans want to know how the Biden family and family associates made the money and whether it was an influence-peddling scheme. Republicans also want to determine if President Biden ever took a percentage of the profits or knew about the deals.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.