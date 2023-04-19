A case of mistaken identity helped a Cowlitz County, Washington, prison inmate temporarily escape the long arm of the law.

The inmate, Brian Francisco Roman, has since been recaptured.

Mr. Roman, who was in jail on a drug possession charge, woke up Monday and heard a guard asking for a cellmate who was due to be released that day. Since both men look similar, Mr. Roman decided, according to authorities, to impersonate his slumbering cellmate.

Mr. Roman was given his unnamed cellmate’s property, including his clothing, keys, and a wallet containing a debit card and an ID. Mr. Roman also signed paperwork by forging his cellmate’s name, and proceeded to walk out of the jail, according to a Facebook post by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staff only learned of the error when said cellmate woke up and asked when he was going to be freed.

On Tuesday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office notified the public about the escape, asking for help in recapturing Mr. Roman.

Mr. Roman now faces additional charges of second-degree escape, first-degree criminal impersonation, forgery, and both second and third-degree theft.

By Wednesday, Mr. Roman had been recaptured, the Cowlitz County announcement was edited to say.

Law enforcement did not say how, where, or when Mr. Roman was found.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.