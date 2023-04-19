Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is taking a swipe at Ron DeSantis, saying the Florida governor isn’t dealing with Disney like a “conservative” in a potential preview of sniping in the 2024 presidential primary.

Mr. Christie, a Republican who spoke to the Semafor news outlet, said Mr. DeSantis was overstepping in his feud with the theme-park behemoth. The fight stretches back to Disney’s criticism of a Florida education bill last year.

“I’m a conservative, and I believe the job of government is, in the main, to stay out of the business of business,” Mr. Christie said. “I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative, based on his actions toward Disney.”

Mr. Christie said Mr. DeSantis’ moves, including a fight over a development district near the theme park, signal the country is entering a phase where the government can punish an entity for disagreeing with leaders.

“To me, that’s what I always thought liberals did, and now here we are participating in this with a Republican governor,” Mr. Christie said.

The Washington Times reached out to the DeSantis team for comment on Mr. Christie’s remarks.

Mr. Christie hasn’t joined the 2024 Republican field, but he has signaled that he’s considering it.

The Cheshire County Republican Committee in New Hampshire, a critical early primary state, announced Wednesday that Mr. Christie will be the special guest at a fundraising dinner on Friday.

Mr. Christie says someone needs to attack the front-runner — former President Donald Trump — head-on from the debate stage.

His latest comments show he is willing to take on Mr. DeSantis, too. The Florida governor hasn’t joined the race but is expected to launch a bid and be Mr. Trump’s main rival for the Republican nomination.

Mr. DeSantis has defended his actions in relation to Disney. He said the Florida Legislature will invalidate a deal Disney made to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District near Disney World.

“Disney’s corporate kingdom is over — despite their repeated and futile attempts to circumvent the legislature and the will of the people,” Mr. DeSantis said.

Others say Disney outfoxed Mr. DeSantis by signing a deal that gave it control of the Reedy Creek land before the state government stripped Disney of its self-governance rights.

“That’s not the guy I want sitting across from President Xi and negotiating our next agreement with China, or sitting across from Putin and trying to resolve what’s happening in Ukraine, if you can’t see around a corner that [Disney CEO] Bob Iger created for you,” Mr. Christie said, referring to Mr. DeSantis. “I don’t think that’s very imposing.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.