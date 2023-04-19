A pair of Pennsylvania sisters, missing for over three years were finally found Wednesday and their mother arrested on suspicion of defying a court order on their custody.

Hanna Joy Lee, now 10, and Skye Deborah Rex, now 8, were reported missing on March 17, 2020, having last been seen two days earlier in the company of their mother, Lashada Lee.

Shortly before all three disappeared, Ms. Lee had lost legal custody of the sisters to their father, John Rex.

“I’m so grateful for everyone’s support in helping us get to this day. Time froze three ago when my beautiful girls were suddenly taken from my life. I’m overjoyed and now focusing on getting the girls back home with me,” Mr. Rex said in a statement published by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Ms. Lee, who is now in police custody, turned herself in on Wednesday. She faces charges of custodial interference.

The two children are currently being held by child protective services.

The Waynesboro Police Department has not disclosed where the sisters were or what they have been doing with their mother over the last three years.

“The simple fact of the matter is, right now, what I care about is that the children are safe and that she is in custody and will be held to account for the crimes that she has been charged with,” Waynesboro Police Chief James Sourbier told WHP-TV, the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

