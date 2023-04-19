An anonymous IRS whistleblower has come forward with a complaint that the Biden administration is improperly handling an investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and given him preferential treatment.

In a letter to House and Senate lawmakers, the whistleblower is described as a “career IRS criminal supervisory special agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020.”

The letter was shared with The Washington Times.

A GOP aide confirmed the whistleblower is referring to the probe into Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for tax crimes and other wrongdoing related to his business dealings and the purchase of a gun.

The whistleblower, who is communicating with lawmakers through his lawyer, Mark D. Lytle, described Biden administration actions that contradict sworn testimony to Congress by an unnamed senior political appointee. The whistleblower wants to report actions that “involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

The letter arrived in the Capitol as House Republicans scoured hundreds of bank records related to the Biden family’s lucrative business deals, many of them orchestrated by Hunter Biden, involving Russia, Ukraine, China and other countries.

On Tuesday, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who is leading the probe, said the records show nine Biden family members profited off the business deals.

Neither the IRS nor the Treasury Department responded immediately to an inquiry from The Times about the whistleblower letter.

The letter was sent to multiple House and Senate lawmakers in both parties, including Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who co-chairs the Whistleblower Protection Caucus and is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee that oversees the IRS.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who has been investigating the Biden family business deals for several years, told The Times this is not the first complaint that Democrats are mishandling the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Mr. Johnson said a different whistleblower told his office the U.S. Attorney in Delaware tasked with investigating Hunter Biden lacked sufficient resources to conduct a proper investigation.

“Now an IRS whistleblower is alleging that political considerations are also hampering a fair and impartial investigation,” Mr. Johnson said. “Hopefully, Chairman Wyden will cooperate with the IRS whistleblower to help the Senate Finance Committee to uncover the truth.”

