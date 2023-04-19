A Maine man was charged with murder Tuesday after police said he shot and killed four people inside a home in Bowdoin.

Maine State Police said 34-year-old suspect Joseph Eaton then went to Interstate 295 and opened fire on highway drivers, causing one person to be in critical condition and injuring two others.

Police haven’t released a motive for the attack or identified the victims killed at the home. Mr. Eaton is being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail and will have his first court appearance this week.

“Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened — acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a Tuesday tweet.

Authorities believe that Mr. Eaton is the only suspect in the shooting.

Police were first called to a home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin on Tuesday morning and found the four victims. Soon after, they were called to I-295 — about 25 miles away — due to reports of several vehicles being fired on.

“We’ve got vehicles that have been hit by straight gunfire all across that we’re getting reports on, so if anybody has holes in their vehicles, please contact us so that we can follow up with that,” Maine State Police Lt. Randall Keaten said at a Tuesday press conference.

Lt. Keaten also urged people to come forward if they have knowledge of the in-home shooting in Bowdoin.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

