British police could seize kitchen knives if they believe the blades will be used to commit crimes, according to a proposal by U.K. authorities.

Britain’s Home Office also might ban some machetes and zombie-style, or decorative, knives, with harsher penalties for the sale and possession of the instruments, The Telegraph reported.

Those found responsible for moving such weapons — including belt buckle knives, butterfly knives and push daggers — could face up to two years in jail under the proposal. The current punishment is six months behind bars.

“The thugs wielding these deadly knives aim to terrorize their victims and the public, and too often even carry out horrific or fatal attacks,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, per the newspaper. “They are emboldened by the cowardly idea that carrying these blades inflates their own status and respect.”

Machetes and other menacing knives have no place on our streets.



Ms. Braverman said the proposal provides greater latitude for police to “seize, retain and eventually destroy bladed articles if they have good reason to believe they will be used in crime” when they are lawfully inside a home.

Chris Philp, the U.K.’s minister for policing, said adults with prior knife and weapon offenses could also be stopped and searched by police.

The push for tougher knife laws come after the U.K. witnessed more than 50,000 knife offenses last year, an 11% increase from 2021.

• Matt Delaney