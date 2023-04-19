Tickets for Disneyland’s first Pride Nite this spring will go on sale Thursday.

The California theme park said it will hold the two “Disneyland After Dark” events June 13 and 15 as a way of celebrating “the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.”

Both nights will have a pre-party from 6 – 9 p.m., then attendees can roam about the park as usual from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. to get on rides and see Disney characters.

Special events include a Pride Nite Cavalcade featuring Mickey Mouse and others “dressed in special attire” during a procession down Main Street, U.S.A. There will also be a Pride Nite Dance Club along the park’s Rivers of America.

Disneyland Paris was the first to hold Pride Nite in 2019.

The Pride event in Anaheim, California, comes as the family entertainment giant spars with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Disney lobbed the first attack last year when it spoke out against Florida’s prohibition of teaching young children about sexual orientation and gender identity. Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, and the state’s Republican Legislature responded by stripping Disney of its special governing status.

On Wednesday, the governor’s appointed board members for Disney’s unique district proposed removing all COVID-19 related regulations at the park.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

