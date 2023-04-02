Half of Americans believe the charges against former President Donald Trump are “very” or “somewhat serious,” according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

Conversely, 35% say the indictment brought by a New York grand jury on charges related to a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election is not too serious or not serious at all.

Less than half of Americans, 45%, said Mr. Trump should have been charged, 32% said he should not have been and 23% were unsure.

Nearly half, 47%, agreed with Mr. Trump by saying the charges are politically motivated while 32% said they were not and 20% were unsure.

The indictment remains sealed but more details surrounding the charges against Mr. Trump will come to light Tuesday at an arraignment hearing in Manhattan.

The survey was conducted March 31 - April 1 among 593 adults and has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points. Partisan divisions were 26-25-40%, Democrats-Republicans-independents.

