Transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is now a brand ambassador for Bud Light.

Mulvaney, a biological man who identifies as a woman, announced the partnership Saturday as part of the beer company’s promotional event for the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The performer best known for the popular TikTok series, “Days of Girlhood,” shared that Bud Light even sent a beer can with Mulvaney on it to honor Mulvaney’s first full year of being an openly transgender woman.

“This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it,” Mulvaney said in the video.

This is what's up with everyone talking about Bud Light if you see some memes flying around…



"Dylan Mulvaney is the new brand ambassador for Bud Light." pic.twitter.com/4yKxaxpw2g — Numberonepal (@numberonepal) April 2, 2023

Mulvaney debuted the TikTok series last year after the actor was out of work when “The Book of Mormon” shut down on Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Daily Mail.

The “Days of Girlhood” star has become a fixture of popular culture since launching the series, netting over $1 million in endorsement deals in 2022 with brands such as Ulta Beauty, Instacart and CeraVe.

A major boost to the 26-year-old’s fame was being featured in a roundtable discussion on trans rights with President Joseph R. Biden last fall.

However, Mulvaney’s content on the show has veered into strange territory at times. For example, Mulvaney portrayed themself as a six-year-old girl named Eloise who lives in an upscale hotel in a recent episode.

