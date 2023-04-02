Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his campaign for president on Sunday, making him the fourth Republican to throw his hat into the race.



Mr. Hutchinson launched his run in an interview with ABC News but said a more formal announcement will come this month in his home state.



“I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” the former governor said. “That inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying: give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country.”



“I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America,” he added.



The other Republicans who have announced their candidacies are former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Others, like former Vice President Mike Pence, are expected to run.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.