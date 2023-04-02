Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned Democrats on Sunday against cheering on the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking on her MSNBC show “Inside with Jen Psaki,” she warned that now is “not the time for Democratic candidates to celebrate, to brag, to predict the outcome of the legal cases.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to bring charges this week against Mr. Trump over his hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

“If you can, put your head down and stay out of it for now,” Ms. Psaki said. “The president and the White House will lean into the long-standing policy that they don’t comment on ongoing criminal investigations. That’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s also good politics.”

The ex-staffer’s unsolicited advice is an approach that her former colleagues have already been invoking, with President Biden and his communications team declining to weigh in on Mr. Trump’s indictment.

Republicans, meanwhile, have sought more information from Mr. Bragg to justify his investigation, which they say is nothing more than political persecution.

