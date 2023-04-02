Sen. Joe Manchin III walked a fine line Sunday on the indictment of former President Donald Trump, saying it’s a “very sad time for America” and that the case may be improperly influenced by politics.

“People being divided and they think that justice might be biased, we have to make sure that we wait and see what comes out next week. I hope they do their job,” the West Virginia Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “No one’s above the law, but no one should be targeted by the law, especially through the political process.”

Mr. Trump’s indictment by a New York City grand jury on charges stemming from an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to shield an extramarital affair remains sealed. More information is expected to come to light on Tuesday when he’s arraigned.

Mr. Manchin did not say Mr. Trump is the subject of a political prosecution — as the 2024 White House hopeful and other Republicans have suggested — but he did urge caution by the prosecutors handling the case.

“No person — the president, myself or anybody else in Congress or no matter what your status is — in the United States of America, you’re not above the law. And on the other hand, no person should be targeted by the law either,” Mr. Manchin said. “So let’s make sure that’s cleared up, and let’s see where it goes.”

