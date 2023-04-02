House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said Sunday that the chamber’s Republican majority is weighing whether to subpoena Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over a grand jury indicting former President Donald Trump.

The Ohio Republican said the measure is still on the table amid demands that Mr. Bragg testify to Congress about the charges against Mr. Trump for an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to hide an extramarital affair.

“They keep saying, ‘You’re not supposed to be involved, this is a local prosecution decision.’ We’re saying, ‘You used federal funds,’” Mr. Jordan said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.” “Everything is on the table because the American people deserve answers to why a district attorney is doing … something that has never happened in the history of our great country.”

Mr. Bragg has pushed back, saying House Republicans are attempting to engage in “unlawful political interference,” and has shown no willingness to voluntarily offer up information.

Mr. Jordan said he will consult with other Republican chairs before determining how to move forward.

