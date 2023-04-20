The production company for the Western movie “Rust” said it will return to work Thursday in Montana — 18 months after star actor Alec Baldwin was accused of firing a loaded prop gun that killed a cinematographer on the set.

An attorney for Rust Move Productions said filming is restarting at the Yellowstone Film Ranch and Mr. Baldwin will resume his role as actor and co-producer, according to news reports.

Filming became possible again after Matthew Hutchins, the widower of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, joined the crew as an executive producer following a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit last year.

Mr. Baldwin and a weapons supervisor, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in New Mexico over Hutchins’ death. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

David Halls, assistant director, received a suspended jail sentence in March on a lesser charge for his role in the October 2021 incident.

Mr. Baldwin is accused of pointing and firing the gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

The star actor has maintained he didn’t pull the trigger. An FBI report released last year found that the pistol couldn’t have fired without the trigger being pulled.

Evidentiary hearings will be held next month in New Mexico to determine if the case will go to trial.

Portions of a documentary on Hutchins’ life will also be filmed on the “Rust” set.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

