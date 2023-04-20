NEWS AND OPINION:

The national discussion about who — or what — constitute a woman goes on. And on. And on. Republicans in the U.S. House have entered the fray, passing legislation Thursday that would prevent biological men from competing in women’s sports.

The lawmakers are not alone in their concern for an evolving culture here.

Egard Watch — a Florida-based luxury timepiece and jewelry brand — has produced a straightforward advertisement titled “Erased” which follows a hopeful and sincere female runner who trains and sacrifices to hone her athletic talent for years — only to be defeated by a transgender runner.

“This ad is necessary to demonstrate the inequality and injustice that is being perpetrated on female athletes — and women in general. We care when women are mistreated in the workplace, but athletes who have practiced and sacrificed for many years are told to shut up,” said Ilan Srulovicz, founder and CEO of Egard Watch Co. in a written statement.

“Once we allow the re-classification of people based entirely on how they self identify we open a dangerous window into erasing standards across the board. It’s not just sports but prisons, age of consent, medical treatment and more. We can not accept untruths in society without accepting the long term consequences of them. This is why we stand with women on this issue and are making a statement to stop the erasure of decades of hard fought battles for equality,” Mr. Srulovicz said.

View the new outreach — which runs a minute and 19 seconds — at the Egard Watch page on YouTube.

And there’s one more observation.

“You wouldn’t allow a 16-year-old to compete with a 6-year-old, now would you?” asked one observer related to a female athlete who achieved state-level honors in competitive swimming.

REAGAN, NO 6

Presidential historian Craig Shirley reveals that he has put the final touches on a new book about Ronald Reagan. It is of note that this will be Mr. Shirley’s sixth book centered on the Gipper and aims for unique and unprecedented insight about the 40th president.

“I have finished a new Reagan book entitled ‘The Search for Reagan.’ It is an examination of Reagan’s mind and heart and soul. This is the first time this dynamic has ever been explored about Reagan,” Mr. Shirley said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

The target release date of the book will be next Feb. 6.

The author notes that the date also marks what would have been Reagan’s 113th birthday. He was born Feb. 4, 1911 in Tampico, Ill.

Mr. Shirley’s other books centered on Reagan include such titles as “Reagan’s Revolution: The Untold Story of the Campaign That Started It All,” “Rendezvous with Destiny” and “Reagan Rising: The Decisive Years, 1976-1980.”

FOR THE LEXICON

“Energy dysphoria.”

The fascinating and handy little phrase comes from Marc Morano, founder of ClimateDepot.com, a nimble website that explores the practical, political and cultural complexities of climate fears, rumors, facts and figures.

He also debunks rumors and talking points associated with such things as global warming, green energy, an increase in hurricane activities, and so forth.

Mr. Morano has a response to the advocates who insist that solar and wind power are the only power sources that anyone with a good conscience could tolerate.

“Let’s end this energy dysphoria now. Let’s have fossil fuel energy ‘identify’ as solar and wind. Then everyone will be happy and we can stop being energy-phobic. We will have energy that powers our modern economy, and we can call it solar and wind. Problem solved,” he quipped in a written statement to Inside the Beltway.

MEANWHILE IN TEXAS

Here’s a little insight from those who know.

“Politicians in Washington falsely claim ‘the border is secure.’ Texas legislators are fed up waiting on help that isn’t coming. That’s why they’ve stepped up to exert state authority to protect Texans. New data shows that Texans overwhelmingly support the legislature working aggressively and immediately to get the border under control,” reports Brian Phillips, spokesman for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The organization surveyed 852 registered Texas voters April 13-17 — and here’s what it found: 80% of the respondents want to see higher penalties for drug- and human-smugglers, 78% say the state should sanction and limit the activity of “corrupt and dangerous foreign nationals” from doing business in Texas while 61% support legislation which makes it a “state offense to illegally enter Texas.”

Another 60% support the creation of a state-level task force to enforce immigration law while 53% agree the border crisis “has reached the point that it should qualify as an invasion.”

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

63% of U.S. adults say they have cut back on dining out due to concerns about inflation, interest rates and a volatile stock market.

62% have cut back on leisure activities like movies or sporting events.

61% have cut back on vacation plans.

61% have cut back on clothes shopping.

52% have cut back on buying consumer electronics.

52% have cut back on home improvement projects.

44% have cut back on grocery shopping.

SOURCE: A Quinnipiac University poll of 1,795 U.S. adults conducted March 9-13 and released March 30.

