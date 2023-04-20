President Biden will reportedly make his official entry into the 2024 presidential campaign next week.

Citing “three people briefed on the plans,” the Washington Post reported Thursday afternoon that the announcement will come via a video message on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported similarly just before the Thursday dinner hour.

Mr. Biden has stated for months that his intention is to run for re-election, but he has put off an official announcement and recently became testy with a reporter who pressed him on the matter.

In addition, he now has two official challengers in the last couple of weeks — self-help author Marianne Williamson and Camelot scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.