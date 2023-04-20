Ukraine’s “rightful place” is in NATO, the trans-Atlantic alliance’s chief said Thursday, using a high-stakes visit to Kyiv to pledge that the bloc will one day welcome the country into the fold.

The comments from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sparked an immediate backlash in Moscow, where Russian officials said they’ll use their war in Ukraine as a way to block their rival from joining the alliance.

Mr. Stoltenberg’s defiant words in Kyiv underscore how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aim of weakening the alliance has failed, at least for now. Russia’s war in Ukraine has already led to another nation, Finland, joining NATO earlier this month. Sweden also is on deck to join the alliance, though disputes with member nation Turkey have held up Stockholm’s final accession.

Eventually, Ukraine also should join, Mr. Stoltenberg said.

“Let me be clear: Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family,” Mr. Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Kyiv during his first visit to the country since the war began in February 2022.

Mr. Stoltenberg said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a NATO support program that would help Ukraine move past Soviet-era weaponry.

“This will help you transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards and ensure full interoperability with the alliance,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”

In his own comments Thursday, Mr. Zelenskyy said an eventual Ukrainian victory over its invaders should bring about a new era of security alliances.

“Just as Russian aggression caused global negative, very painful consequences, the Ukrainian victory should bring the world new security standards, new experience of joint action and economic potential, new opportunities to build and defend — together,” he said.

Moscow quickly fired back at the notion of Ukraine joining the 31-nation alliance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated flatly Thursday that preventing such a move is an underlying goal of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Of course, because otherwise this will pose a serious, significant threat for our country’s security,” Mr. Peskov told reporters.

Mr. Stoltenberg and other Western officials have expressed support for the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, but in practice such a step would carry major risks and ramifications. For starters, it seems inconceivable that the alliance could take any formal steps to admit Ukraine while the nation is engaged in active hostilities with Russia.

A lasting cease-fire between the two sides would seem to be necessary, as any future aggression from Russia toward a NATO-backed Ukraine could trigger a broader war in Europe.

