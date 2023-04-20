An event that would have let children hunt and kill feral cats in New Zealand was canceled Monday after animal rights groups protested.

The contest was part of a fundraiser organized by the North Canterbury Hunting Competition for the Rotherham School. The event was aimed at protecting native species from feral cats. Children under 14 would have been paid 250 New Zealand dollars for each captured or killed cat.

Animal rights organizations were outraged after the hunting event was announced last weekend. New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said children wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between a feral cat — which lives outdoors and avoids human contact — and someone’s pet.

“There is a good chance someone’s pet may be killed during this event. In addition, children often use air rifles in these sorts of events, which increase the likelihood of pain and distress and can cause a prolonged death,” the organization said in a statement.

While New Zealanders enjoy cats as pets as much as the rest of the world, environmental authorities in the country have long warned about the dangers that feral cats pose to local wildlife.

The feral creatures have targeted several species of lizards, birds and bats and have contributed to their extinction on the island. Entire campaigns around limiting cats in New Zealand have popped up over the years.

