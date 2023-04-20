A search for three American sailors who went missing off the country’s Pacific coast this month has been suspended, according to authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that despite helping the Mexican navy probe a nautical area the size of California, combing for Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross ended Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, we found no evidence of the three Americans’ whereabouts or what might have happened,” Coast Guard Cmdr. Gregory Higgins said in the statement.

The trio was last heard from on April 4 near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlan, Mexico.

The Coast Guard said the three men left a float plan with people ashore that detailed an April 6 stop at Cabo San Lucas along Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula before heading north to San Diego.

But no marinas in Cabo San Lucas reported seeing the 44-foot sailing vessel named Ocean Bound.

“Our hope is for our dad and Kerry and Frank to be sailing into port soon, tired and sore, but safe,” Mr. Gross’ three children said in a statement Tuesday, per NBC News.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.