The Kremlin apparently sacked the commander of the Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet following a snap inspection this week of military preparedness in the region.

Adm. Sergei Avakyants, 66, will now head an organization responsible for “patriotic” military and sports training throughout Russia and occupied parts of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to the region announced Thursday. The admiral had commanded the Pacific Fleet since 2012.

Russia’s Pacific Fleet is based in the port city of Vladivostok. The Kremlin has not commented on the abrupt change of command or identified Adm. Avakyants’ replacement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the snap naval exercises last week. Defending against attacks on Sakhalin Island and the southern Kuril Islands — claimed by both Russia and Japan — was among the objectives of the drills.

Mr. Shoigu noted on state television that the Pacific Fleet drills included “imitation strikes on enemy navy groups.” Mr. Putin responded by saying the maneuvers have shown a high level of readiness in the region and that Russia’s priority is Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, an infantry unit normally assigned to the Pacific Fleet, has sustained heavy casualties in combat since the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

