Rear Admiral Yvette Davids has been nominated for a promotion to three-star admiral and an appointment as the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, it will be the first time a woman has led the service academy in its 177-year history.

A 1989 Annapolis graduate, Adm. Davids was nominated for the job by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro and Admiral Michael M. Gilday, the chief of naval operations, the Pentagon confirmed Friday.

Vice Admiral Sean Buck, the current superintendent at Annapolis, is expected to retire following the change of command ceremony.

Adm. Davids’ Navy career has focused on surface ships. She is the first Hispanic woman to command a Navy warship, the frigate USS Curts. She later commanded the USS Bunker Hill, a guided missile cruiser, and Carrier Strike Group 11.

But her promotion and appointment will likely be added to the list of more than 100 vacant Pentagon positions that are now on hold. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Republican, has blocked the nominations to protest new, more expansive accommodations for service members seeking abortions set by the Pentagon last summer.

Her past assignments include serving as a senior military advisor to the State Department’s top policy official and as chief of staff for U.S. Southern Command.

Adm. Davids is married to Rear Adm. Keith Davids, who was one year behind her at the Naval Academy. He became a Navy SEAL and is currently commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.

